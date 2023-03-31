Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $330.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $248.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $104,344,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 487.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

