Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.9 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

