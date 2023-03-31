Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 371,145 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $426,816.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,428,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

TELL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 9,028,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 436,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

