Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.10

Shares of Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.
