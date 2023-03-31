Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $225.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.19.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of RH by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

