TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 1.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

