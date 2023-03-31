Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. 115,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.