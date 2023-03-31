Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.58. The stock had a trading volume of 573,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.70. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
