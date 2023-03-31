Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. 295,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
