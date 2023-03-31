Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.