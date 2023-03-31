Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Enbridge Profile

ENB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 1,402,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

