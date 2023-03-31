TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.99. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 612,753 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.