The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.