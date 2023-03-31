The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.95

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.95 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 153.32 ($1.88). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.90), with a volume of 33,208 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £53.94 million, a PE ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.