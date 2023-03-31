The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.92. 2,976,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

