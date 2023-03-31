The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.69. 580,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

