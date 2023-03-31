The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.