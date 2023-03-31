The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.34

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$109.34 and last traded at C$109.31, with a volume of 20444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 15,536 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.68, for a total value of C$1,672,916.48. Also, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total value of C$2,003,667.12. Insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,148 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

