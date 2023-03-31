The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.34

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$109.34 and last traded at C$109.31, with a volume of 20444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Further Reading
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.