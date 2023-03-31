The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.34

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$109.34 and last traded at C$109.31, with a volume of 20444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 15,536 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.68, for a total value of C$1,672,916.48. Also, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total value of C$2,003,667.12. Insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,148 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

