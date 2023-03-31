The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.