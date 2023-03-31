The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.59. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $254.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

