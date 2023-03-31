The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.88). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.
The Mission Marketing Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50.
About The Mission Marketing Group
The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.
Recommended Stories
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.