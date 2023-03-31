The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $139.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.85.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.