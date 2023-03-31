Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.51. 453,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.33. The company has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

