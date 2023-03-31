THORChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.55 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $469.87 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get THORChain alerts:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

