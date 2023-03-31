Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.37 million.
Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 51,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.
Separately, TheStreet cut Thorne HealthTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
