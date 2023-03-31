Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.37 million.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 51,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Thorne HealthTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

