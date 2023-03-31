Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 104,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,248. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

