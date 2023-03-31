Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of IBML stock remained flat at $25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 68,332 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

