Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,961 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

