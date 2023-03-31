Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 150,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,857,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

