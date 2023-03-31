TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 1,113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of TIS stock remained flat at $27.20 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

