tomiNet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.31 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $97.59 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.11709097 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,522,588.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

