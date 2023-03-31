Toncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.30 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and $36.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00007791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00201771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,443.98 or 1.00015276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,123,016.19 traded over the last 24 hours.

