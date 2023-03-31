Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ci Capital lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.75. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.15.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

Topaz Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 173.91%.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.