TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $28.53

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $30.74. TORM shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 375,820 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.891 dividend. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.