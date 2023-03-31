Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

