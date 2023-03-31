Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises approximately 12.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.