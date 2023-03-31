Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

TM opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.