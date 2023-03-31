Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 305,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average volume of 186,935 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,636,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.