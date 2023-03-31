Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 7,176 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 19,992,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,980,451. The company has a market capitalization of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $18.14.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 370.63% and a negative return on equity of 3,813.52%. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.