Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TNL traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

