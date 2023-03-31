Traxx (TRAXX) Price Tops $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $406,604.15 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

