Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

