Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
