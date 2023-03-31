Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. 213,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

