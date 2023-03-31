TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $975.31 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,300,803 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

