TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $995.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,054,895,495 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

