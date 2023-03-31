TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $277.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day moving average is $263.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

