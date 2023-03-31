TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

