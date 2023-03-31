TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 316,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

