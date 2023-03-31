Two Point Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 3.1% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

NYSE PH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $336.17. 44,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.