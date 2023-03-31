U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. 7,184,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

